Topeka mayor recognizes artists from Art Initiative

By Bryan Grabauskas and Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s mayor recognized the various artists highlighted in his Art Initiative so far.

Mayor Mike Padilla’s Mayor’s Art Initiative has brought art pieces by Topeka artists into the Mayor’s Office. Wednesday night, those artists received a certificate.

Those involved say the art acts as a way for people to connect with each other.

“He’s basically trying to bring more art that is topical to the region, to the city, and not just the typical safe art. He wants the art actually made by the people, for the people,” Mayor Padilla said.

“The government building represents the people and serves the people,” Padilla explained. “So why not have it as part of a government building.”

The pieces are rotated out of the Mayor’s Office every 45 days.

Padilla says the initiative is so popular that the space is booked through next year.

