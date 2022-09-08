Topeka High placed on secure campus due to nearby ‘police matter’

Topeka Public Schools start Wednesday for some and the district is all set.
Topeka Public Schools start Wednesday for some and the district is all set.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about an incident that caused Topeka High School to go into secure campus Thursday morning.

In an email sent to Topeka Public School staff, Dr. Aarion L. Gray said Topeka High was placed on secure campus “out of an abundance of caution.” Gray indicated the move was due to a “police matter occurring in the community.”

Gray said the secure campus was lifted just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Topeka Police Dept. told 13 NEWS that all individuals related to the incident were in custody, but were unable to provide additional details.

This is a developing story.

