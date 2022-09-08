Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka.

The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance.

“I am proud to help kick off this historic event in Topeka,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “It’s our mission to become a leading city for inclusivity. Most recently, our Municipal Equality Index Score -- demonstrating how cities support the LGBTQ+ people who live and work there -- received the highest total in the state, tying only Overland Park.

The festival will include a foot procession through downtown Topeka and a celebration at Evergy Plaza. There will also be comedy acts, food trucks, and a beer garden on location. The celebration will conclude with an inaugural Pride Kansas Drag Night at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“Pride Kansas is committed to showing the world the true character of our state and the people who live here, said Shawn Zarazua, director of Pride Kansas. “Kansas is filled with activists, politicians, and entrepreneurs who are dedicated to creating a destination full of acceptance and love. This celebration will further enhance LGBTQ+ pride in our community and hopefully snowball into future events, initiatives, and resources for underrepresented groups.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.