Thursday forecast: All eyes on this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The warm and sunny weather keeps on going for today and Friday. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s with light south winds around 5 to 10 mph. While it may be warm during the day, overnight will still be cool in the low 60s meaning you can enjoy the mornings and evenings. There is change on the horizon. A strong cold front is making its way across the mountain west and will be here early Saturday morning with a one-two punch of cooler air and scattered rain. Both are needed.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated. If you have outdoor plans through Friday, highs will remain in the upper 80s to mid 90s for most areas. Keep your pets in mind as well. As things strand now, best chance for rain will be behind the front Saturday night into Sunday morning. There could be some isolated showers Saturday afternoon.

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny and warm again. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

We continue to eagerly watch this weekend’s cold front and rain chance. The latest data shows the front most likely to come through Saturday early morning for northern Kansas and Saturday afternoon in southern Kansas. Temperatures behind the front will be in the low 80s and upper 70s while folks ahead will still be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

Once the front passes we will see temperatures drop with Saturday night in the mid to upper 50s. The best chance for rain should align behind the front with scattered showers developing late Saturday possibly lingering into Sunday morning. There is a chance for isolated showers Saturday afternoon, but the larger chance is later in the evening/night. Early rainfall estimates range between 0.25″ and 0.50″ for those that see rain.

We round out the weekend with temperatures in the 70s Sunday afternoon with light north winds. Sunday night will be light-jacket weather with lows in the low 50s. Monday stays cool with excellent weather with temperatures near 80º under mostly sunny skies and light northwest winds. We do slowly warm again for the middle of next week and may end up hitting 90º again before the following weekend so enjoy the taste of fall this weekend.

8-day forecast

