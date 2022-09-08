TFI set for third annual Blues, Brews, & Bites fundraiser

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is holding its 3rd annual Blues, Brews, and Bites Festival, Saturday, September 10th at Ward-Meade Park in Topeka.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit local children in foster care. The event will feature live music with a “Blues Cruise” theme with performances by:

  • Stranded in the City
  • Hurricane Ruth
  • Hamilton Loomis
  • The Kris Lager Band

In addition to music, there will also be local food trucks providing food and a wide selection of adult beverages. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a September 11th tribute, and yard games.

TFI will be honoring first responders and military personal by offering a 50% discount on general admission tickets.

Attendees of the event must be at least 21 years old and patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. General admission tickets are $30, or two for $50. To learn more about the event, click here.

