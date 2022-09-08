Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital

Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City.

Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s expected to open in summer 2023. For now, patients with outreach clinic appointments have been notified of the location change.

