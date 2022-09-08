Sports betting officially opens in Kansas

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas
Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boyd Gaming and FanDuel will officially open the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino at 10 a.m.

The official ribbon-cutting event will include a ceremonial first bet placed by Super Bowl Champion Jordy Nelson.

Sports wagering in Kansas started with a soft launch on Sept. 1. Sportsbooks at the state’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms like Barstool Sports, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and PointsBet.

Thursday’s official launch comes with the official kick-off of the NFL season.

