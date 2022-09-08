Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire.

According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.

Merchant said the person who reported the incident was able to provide some basic information about the suspect, however, no arrests have been made as of Thursday at 11 a.m.

A cash reward is being offered for anyone who may have information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arson suspect. Anyone with information can call the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

