Request denied for affidavit concerning armed man arrested outside Topeka Walmart

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has denied access to an affidavit for the arrest of an armed man outside of a Topeka Walmart, for now.

Dahlkestiere Eichelberger was arrested outside of the North Topeka Walmart armed with gun. Shawnee County deputies were searching for him during a criminal threat investigation.

Shawnee Co. Judge Nancy Parrish stated that despite a 13 NEWS request for the public record, the defendant’s right to privacy outweighs the public interest.

Parrish said Eichelberger’s counsel will submit a redacted version of the affidavit, the judge will then determine whether to release it after Eichelberger undergoes a competency evaluation.

