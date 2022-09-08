Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat.

Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to investigators, Police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet. Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant is served at a home near SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Sept. 7, 2022.
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
FILE - Mainline Printing
Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl

Latest News

Pride Kansas
Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival
The Kings of Swing will present a big-band concert from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at...
Kings of Swing to present big-band concert Sept. 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery
If you have been affected by the Capital One data breach that happened on July 19, 2019, you...
Customers affected by Capital One data breach have limited days to file a claim
FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
TFI set for third annual Blues, Brews, & Bites fundraiser