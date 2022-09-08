Mahomes MVP bets skyrocket following Kansas sports betting legalization

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An influx of new bettors in Kansas following the Sept. 1 legalization of sports betting in the Sunflower State has changed the betting market significantly in one area.

In the first week since Governor Laura Kelly placed the first bet in Kansas on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl -- doing so with a $15 bet “in honor of Patrick Mahomes” -- bettors have run to the sportsbooks to make MVP bets on the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback.

Prior to Sept. 1, 3.8 percent of money taken by BetMGM on NFL MVP bets was for Mahomes. With legalized sports betting in Kansas, an influx of bets raised that amount to 19.3 percent. That total is the most of any player in the sport, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing.

Those in Missouri have even made attempts to get in on the action. GeoComply, the company handling security for all sportsbooks in Kansas, said they have blocked over 100,000 attempts to bet people located in Missouri.

Only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+750) has better odds than Mahomes does at +800. Prior to the influx of bets, Mahomes’ odds had been at +1000, behind Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (+850) and tied with back-to-back MVP winner Aaron Rodgers.

When Mahomes won the MVP during the 2018 season, he entered the season as a longshot with +3300 odds.

