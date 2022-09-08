Kings of Swing to present big-band concert Sept. 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans of big band music will be treated to a free concert later this month at a Topeka cemetery.

The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present their 13th annual “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.

Those attending are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the concert.

A dance floor also will be available for attendees.

Additionally, a food vendor will be at the concert.

