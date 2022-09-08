Huff N’ Puff pilots taking to Topeka skies this weekend

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pilots are taking to the skies over Topeka this weekend.

The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off Friday at the Mount Hope Balloon Field. Air balloon pilots from across the country will be in the Capital City to launch their crafts.

“We are at the mercy of the wind,” Rally Coordinator Lori Hutchinson said. “It’s just to be up there floating around and having a bird’s eye view of the world below us.”

About 20 balloons will take flight throughout the weekend. The public is invited to join, for free. Huff N’ Puff runs through Sunday, depending on the weather.

