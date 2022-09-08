Huff N Puff is ready to launch! Here’s what you need to know

Huff N Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Mount Hope Field, SW Huntoon & Fairlawn
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Huff B Puff hot air balloon rally is set to take flight from the Mount Hope grounds.

Around 20 pilots are expected to be at the SW Huntoon and Fairlawn location for the Sept. 9-11 event.

Lori Hutchinson and Mary Crabtree with the Great Plains Balloon Club visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down the details for the event. This year, they’re collecting donations for Harvesters and Toys for Tots, and the proceeds will benefit the Topeka Zoo.

2022Huff N Puff Schedule

Friday

6 p.m. Launch 7:30 p.m. Glow

Saturday

7 a.m. Launch 4 p.m. Discovery

6 p.m. Launch 7:30 p.m. Glow

Sunday

7 a.m. Launch

*Launches and glows are weather-dependent

