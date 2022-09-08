Foster grandparent program brings joy to local elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The foster grandparent program, ran through the Kansas Neurological Institute, has opened the doors of Williams Science & Fine Arts Magnet school to Grandpa Green, who loves being a resource for the kids there.

While most grandparents working with the program are assigned three kids to work with for the year, Grandpa Green, also known as Thomas Green, is assigned five. He loves every second of his job.

“That old saying you know where if you enjoy your job, you never have to work,” said Grandpa Green. “I get paid to pass out hugs. It’s just like Christmas every day.”

And the feeling is mutual. One of the students he works with called him the nicest person she’s ever met. Another said her favorite part about having Grandpa Green around is when he comes in and gives them all hugs.

Grandpa Green has a special connection to Williams Science & Fine Arts. All of his kids, and many grandkids, nieces, nephews, etc. have gone to the school. He’s been there since it opened in 1996.

Through the program, he’s able to spend time with students, helping with their work, talking about their day, whatever they may need. He finds working with the kids who need a little extra boost to be the most rewarding.

KNI is always looking for more participants in the foster grandparent program.

