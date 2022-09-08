Fort Riley to host 9/11 commemoration events

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be hosting events throughout this weekend to honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The commemoration will begin Saturday at 9:11 a.m. with the Fallen Hero Run which allows soldiers, families, and community supporters to honor and remember military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support and defense of the United States.

The untimed, two-mile run will start and end at Riley’s Community Center and is free and open to members of the public. Registration for the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

A display of decorated combat boots will line a portion of the route to commemorate those who have died in service to their country.

On Sunday, September 11, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the Global War on Terrorism monument, which is located on the east side of the Calvary Parade Field.

