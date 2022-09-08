Topeka real estate developer purchases historic former post office building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka landmark with a long history will see new life after its recent purchase by a local real estate developer.

The former post office building at 424 S. Kansas Ave. was purchased by Ken Schmanke and business partner Patrick Ellrich. The purchase amount wasn’t immediately released.

Schmanke, who is the founder, president and chief executive officer of K1 Realty, told 13 NEWS on Thursday that plans are still being formulated for the building.

He said more details on plans for the building are expected to be revealed in the next few weeks.

Schmanke said the closing for the transaction was completed a couple of weeks ago.

Though Topeka’s main post office facility has been located for a number of years at 1410 N.W. Gage, some mail service remains available at the downtown building Schmanke and Ellrich purchased.

Schmanke said a portion of the first-floor of the building continues to be leased to the U.S. Postal Service.

The historic downtown post office building was constructed in 1932 and until 1976 housed the federal district courtroom where portions of the Brown v. Board of Education case were heard.

The Brown v. Board case later went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which made a ground-breaking decision in 1954 outlawing segregation in public schools.

Schmanke is no stranger to downtown real estate development. In July 2020, he purchased a 17-story building at 534 S. Kansas Ave. that formerly served as home to the First National Bank, then Bank IV and Bank of America.

In 2021, the high-rise building, now known as the Townsite Tower, was transformed from its original sandstone color to an iron-ore color.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.