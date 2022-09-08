CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace

Over the weekend, TikTok's "The Corn Kid" accepted an invite to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state. (Source: KSFY)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Gray News) – “The Corn Kid” became so popular on TikTok that he now has a day named after him.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” became a viral sensation for clips in which he enthusiastically declared his love of corn.

Over the weekend, he accepted an invitation to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the weekend.(Twitter/@govkristinoem via CNN Newsource)

During the visit with his family, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation to make Tariq the state’s “corn-bassador.”

Officials also declared Sept. 3 to be “Corn Kid Day” in the city of Mitchell, where the Corn Palace is located.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant is served at a home near SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Sept. 7, 2022.
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
FILE - Mainline Printing
Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl

Latest News

The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
With a bit of work, Deputy Koski was able to safely free the fox, which took off running.
Deputy rescues fox caught in high school’s soccer net
Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme