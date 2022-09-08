Customers affected by Capital One data breach have limited days to file a claim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have been affected by the Capital One data breach that happened on July 19, 2019, you only have about 3 weeks to file a claim to be reimbursed.

Back in 2019, hackers were able to access personal credit card information from Capital One’s customers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation captured the hackers, but 140,000 social security numbers were accessed by the hackers, as well as 80,000 bank account numbers.

In December 2021, Capital One was sued for breach, but decided to settle the lawsuit for $190 million.

Now anyone who was affected by the breach can file a claim to be reimbursed up to $25,000, up to 15 hours at a rate of at least $25 an hour, and out-of-pocket costs related to the breach, as long as the customer files before the deadline of Sept. 30.

Any losses that can be filed on the claim include:

Fraud charges

Money spent to prevent identity theft

Fees to address identity theft

Falsified tax returns

To file a claim, click HERE to access the settlement’s claim website. When filing a claim online, the customer will need a Unique ID and PIN that Capital One sent to each customer affected by the date breach.

If you have not received an email, just call the settlement administrator at 1-855-604-1811 for help. You will need to answer questions, explain how you were affected, and what you lost in the breach.

The documentation needed to file the claim is:

Any voided checks

Receipts detailing the expenses and losses following the breach

Detailed descriptions of how you were affected

Documents of hourly wages

If you would like to file by mail, you can download the Claim Form on the claim’s website and type or legibly print all the required information. Mail the form to:

Capital One Data Breach

Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 4518

Portland, OR 97208-4518

