Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant is served at a home near SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Sept. 7, 2022.
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
FILE - Mainline Printing
Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled
McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
Crews fight fires in two vacant homes on SE Fillmore St. on Sept. 7, 2022.
2 vacant homes go up in flames in early-morning Central Topeka blaze

Latest News

A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
Mourners lay flowers outside Windsor following Queen Elizabeth's death
Colter Clements, 9, of Bosqueville, is battling a brain bleed which occurred suddenly on March 6.
Boy suffers unexpected brain bleed, prognosis uncertain, parents say
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order allowing for outside review of records from Trump’s Florida home
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne