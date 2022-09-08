Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park.

The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open Sept. 9 with a grand-opening celebration featuring $1 single topping pizza slices, $0.50 Casey’s donuts and $1 medium fountain drinks or coffee.

The unique store will be open 24 hours per day, seven days a week and will focus on providing guests with their pizza.

In addition to the announcement of the store, Casey’s announced a plan to celebrate the 21st anniversary of its breakfast pizza by unveiling the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza. The interesting new pizza feature Busch Light beer cheese along with smoky bacon, savory sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, green peppers and onions.

