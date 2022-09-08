Boys & Girls Club announce S.A.V.E Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Topeka held a discussion panel at the Topeka Police Department Wednesday to announce that the S.A.V.E Program is coming to Topeka.

The S.A.V.E. (Strategies Against Violence Everywhere) Program is a community violence intervention program uniting the Topeka and Shawnee County communities to address violence locally. The program offers short-term and long-term resources and assistance to at-risk youth who are referred and identified as victims of violence or engaging in violent behavior.

Referrals for the program are made with S.A.V.E. Project Manager, Lindsey Anderson, with District Attorney Mike Kagay’s office. Referred families then work with Gia Collins, S.A.V.E. Project Support & Outreach Coordinator with Boys & Girls Club of Topeka. They then connect the youth and their families with resources and assistance needed to prevent violent behaviors.

“It seeks to break the crippling grip of gangs, drugs and cycles of violence across this community by introducing constructive transition one person at a time,” Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said. “I think the biggest benefit to the police department specifically is the crime reduction, specifically violent crime and gun violence.”

