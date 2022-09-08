Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday.

Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.

Tips received by the police suggest Russell may have been in or around the area of Kansas City, Kansas, and Osawatomie, Kansas, sometime between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2.

Russell, a 30-year-old white male, is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen on surveillance video leaving his home on Aug. 24.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the dead subject. The vehicle was located in Linn County, Kansas.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department Investigations Division at 785-242-2561, oy by email at AskOPD@ottawaks.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
A historic building that formerly housed the main post office in Topeka was purchased recently...
Topeka real estate developer purchases historic former post office building, with apartments and condos planned
Highland Park Townhome Trash
Residents voice concern over trash, maintenance issues at East Topeka apartment complex

Latest News

Washburn Rural boys soccer vs. De Soto
Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out De Soto 5-0
Junction City boys soccer @ Seaman
Brody Anderson leads Seaman boys soccer over Junction City
Brian Mays (left) and Christina Barker, RN (second from left) were on a church mission trip in...
Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack
Brian Mays (left) and Christina Barker, RN (second from left) were on a church mission trip in...
Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack
Washburn Rural boys soccer takes down De Soto 5-0 on September 8, 2022.
Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out De Soto 5-0