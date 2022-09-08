Benefit event to be held in Wamego for woman battling chronic illnesses

Benefit for Brianna Hoffman
Benefit for Brianna Hoffman(Debbie Hoffman)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Brianna Hoffman is a 23-year-old woman from Wamego who is living with serious, chronic illnesses.

Her family is attempting to raise money to help pay for Brianna’s ongoing medical expenses by holding a benefit for her Saturday, September 17th in Wamego.

The event will be held at Lincoln Street Lanes from noon - 10:30 p.m., and will feature live bands, adult and kid beverages, food vendors, silent auction, raffle items, bowling, and arcade games. It will cost $10 for people over the age of 14 and $5 for those 14 and under.

Brianna is continuing to fight against Carcinoid Syndrome, Chronic Intestinal Pseudo Obstruction, and she is going through Intestinal Tract Failure.

