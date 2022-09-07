Wildlife and Parks Commission to vote on several items in second-to-last meeting of 2022

(KWCH)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners will meet on Thursday, September 8th for their second-to-last public meeting of the year.

The meeting will start at 1:00 p.m. with general public comment on items not listed on the agenda, followed by an agency and state fiscal status update from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless.

A general discussion period will follow and the following topics will be discussed:

  • Antelope seasons, bag limits and permits: Poor production in Kansas, and rangewide, have caused apparent declines in pronghorn populations in many areas. As such, KDWP is considering several approaches to reducing harvest.
  • Elk seasons, bag limits and permits: During this annual review, staff do not currently anticipate any changes to season structure, bag limits, or permit types.

KDWP Commissioners will then hear several different workshop session items, which may be voted on at a future time:

  • Big Game Permanent Regulations
  • Deer hunting season dates for 2023-2024
  • Turkey seasons, bag limits, permits, and game tags
  • Big game and wild turkey permit applications
  • Updates to regulations related to the commercial harvest, salvage, and sale of freshwater mussels

Staff and Commissioners will then recess at 5:00 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. to commence on the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, then they will vote on the following:

  • Amount of fees
  • Purchase of lifetime hunting or lifetime combination hunting & fishing license without certificate of completion of an approved hunter education
  • Big game and wild turkey permit applications
  • Fisheries reference document annual review

KDWP said the public is welcome and encouraged to participate either in person at the Holiday Inn Express in Chanute or virtually via Zoom.

