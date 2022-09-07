Wednesday forecast: Staying hot to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch for areas of patchy fog this morning. Heat will remain the top story through Friday but the good news is, it will come with relatively lower humidity tomorrow and Friday. A strong cold front this weekend brings a sneak peak of fall like temperatures and an opportunity for rain.

Taking Action:

Morning fog will be something to continue to monitor each morning this week. Use caution through mid-morning and give yourself extra time for your commute if fog is something that’s developed in your area. Make sure your lights remain on after sunrise.

Stay hydrated. If you have outdoor plans through Friday, highs will remain in the upper 80s to mid 90s for most areas. Keep your pets in mind as well.

Monitoring a rain chance this weekend including how much of an impact it will have on the daytime hours especially for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Keep checking back as we get closer for specific details.



All eyes are on this weekend’s cold front because that will usher in late September/early October like temperatures especially Sunday into Sunday night before temperatures heat back up next work week. Rain will also come with the front but with a lot of uncertainty. One long range model has most spots getting less than 0.10″ however the other model has the entire area getting at least 0.25″. While most of the rain will occur Saturday night some areas could have rain Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy morning fog otherwise sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

A similar day is expected on Friday however some areas may even reach the mid 90s with upper 90s even possible in north-central Kansas.

Changes come this weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday (although 70s in north-central KS are possible) and 70s on Sunday. This will also usher in even drier air which will likely allow morning temperatures Monday as you head back to work or school in the low-mid 50s although 40s in some spots can’t be ruled out. Warmer weather starts to build back into the area Monday afternoon continuing throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.