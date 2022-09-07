Washburn Volleyball giving out 2,500 free tickets ahead of Family Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Volleyball team is off to another great start this season coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history last year.

The number two ranked Ichabods, who are 8-0 to start the year, will kick off MIAA play this weekend when they host Fort Hays State on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

The following weekend will be Family Weekend at Washburn University. To celebrate, the volleyball team will be giving away 2,500 general admission tickets at Hy-vee on 29th and Wanamaker. People will be able to get up to four free tickets per visit to the store.

The tickets will be for the September 17th match against Northwest Missouri at Lee Arena.

