Washburn Volleyball giving out 2,500 free tickets ahead of Family Weekend

(WIBW Marleah Campbell)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Volleyball team is off to another great start this season coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history last year.

The number two ranked Ichabods, who are 8-0 to start the year, will kick off MIAA play this weekend when they host Fort Hays State on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

The following weekend will be Family Weekend at Washburn University. To celebrate, the volleyball team will be giving away 2,500 general admission tickets at Hy-vee on 29th and Wanamaker. People will be able to get up to four free tickets per visit to the store.

The tickets will be for the September 17th match against Northwest Missouri at Lee Arena.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
FILE
ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Highland Park vs. Topeka West boys soccer
Highland Park boys soccer tops Topeka West, 3-2
Hayden High boys soccer vs. Eudora
Hayden boys soccer ends in tie with Eudora
The KC Current unveiled additional looks for the state-of-the-art build ready to get underway...
KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October
Maize quarterback Avery Johnson vs. Topeka High
Mazie’s Johnson dismantles Topeka High Saturday, 78-7