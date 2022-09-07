Washburn Rural trio shows they’re a blessing to their community

Washburn Rural HS juniors Sienna, Megan and Naledi are sprucing up and restocking Blessing Boxes around Topeka
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Teachers are signing the praises of a trio of Junior Blues who are our Good Kids this week.

Washburn Rural High School juniors Sienna Hamilton, Megan Weise and Naledi Mackenzi are a blessing to the “Bee the Blessing” box program in the Topeka area. The mini-food pantries are scattered around town, offering non-perishable foods and personal care items to anyone who might need them.

A couple weekends ago, the young ladies fanned out across the city, cleaning, repairing and repainting 40 of the boxes that went out of use or became neglected during the pandemic. The work doesn’t end there. Now that they’re good as new, the boxes need to be stocked.

School counselor Marcie Frederickson tells us the girls are planning food drives and awareness campaigns for “Bee the Blessing” to ensure the boxes are filled whenever someone needs a boost. She says they are enthusiastic about the project, and would love to have the community’s support.

People who would like to help should check the “Bee the Blessing Box” Facebook page, or email beetheblessingbox@gmail.com.

13 NEWS joins in thanking Sienna, Megan and Naledi for their great work.

