Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Jackson County Monday morning.

A Jackson County deputy pulled over a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van 8:30 a.m. Monday near U.S. HWY 75 for an alleged registration violation. The deputy discovered what was believed to be drugs in the vehicle, which led to the arrest of both the driver and the passenger.

The driver, Arasally Perez-Villa, 26, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. The passenger, Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble, 35, of Topeka, was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

