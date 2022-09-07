Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck

Brian Downing
Brian Downing(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave.

However, the driver, identified as Brian Downing, 41, tried to speed off but crashed in the area of NE Seward and NE Kellam Ave. No other vehicles were involved.

TPD noted that Downing sustained minor injuries in the wreck and was taken to a local hospital. After he was medically cleared, he was arrested by officers.

Downing was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Transporting an open container
  • Flee and attempt to elude
  • Driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked
  • Motor vehicle liability insurance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Driving under the influence
  • Speeding
  • A City of Topeka warrant

