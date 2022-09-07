Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop

Devin Hendrix
Devin Hendrix(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

