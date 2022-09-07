Topeka leader honored with national award for skill in utility industry

The 2022 winners of the Women Who Spark Award. Davis is pictured second from left.(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka leader has been honored with a national award for her skill in the utility industry.

The City of Topeka says Sylvia Davis, Deputy Director of its Utilities Department, was recently honored with a national leadership award.

The City noted that the honor, known as the “Women Who Spark Award,” is awarded by the Utility 2030 Collaborative. It said the awards program is meant to close the gender gap in energy and utility innovation through the recognition of women for their innovation, leadership and mentorship.

“Sylvia is a changemaker and leader here at the City of Topeka, and we couldn’t be more proud of her to receive this very impressive award,” said Interim City Manager Bill Cochran.

The City indicated that Davis is one of only seven women in the nation to be honored with the award. The list of winners includes:

  • Jody Allison, Algonquin Power & Utilities/Liberty - Rochester, N.Y.
  • Maureen Bolen, Utegration - Encinitas, Cali.
  • Sylvia Davis, City of Topeka - Topeka, Kan.
  • Terri-Lynn Duque, ENMAX - Calgary, Alberta, Canada
  • Becky Ivester, SEMO Electric & GoSEMO Fiber - New Madrid County, Mo.
  • Jessica Mammel, Consumers Energy - Midland, Mich.
  • Jessica Sutorus, City of Colton - Colton, Cali.

For more information about U2030 and the WWS Awards Program, click HERE.

