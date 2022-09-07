Topeka Kennel Club to sniff out best area dogs at Fall Scent Work Trials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Kennel Club will sniff out the best dogs in the area at its Fall Scent Work Trials at the Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center.

Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center says between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11, it will host the Topeka Kennel Club’s Fall Scent Work Trials for novice through master level dogs.

The Camp noted that the event is an American Kennel Club registered event.

“We are excited to be having the scent trials at an environment such as the camp because it provides interesting search opportunities for the dogs in a rustic, beautiful environment,” Kelli Bausch, owner of Camo Cross Dog Training and Grooming and event organizer said.

The Camp said volunteers are welcome and those interested can fill out a volunteer form.

According to the Camp, no volunteer experience is necessary. It said this is a great way to learn about the sport.

Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center is located at 7240 SW Douglas Rd.

