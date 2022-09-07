Topeka City Council votes to invest $1.2 million in Townsite parking garage repairs

City officials say the garage needs immediate repairs on Townsite, invest $1.2 million
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials say the Townsite parking garage needs immediate repairs, so the City Council discussed whether to make the investment or hand off the garage to another owner.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted to take $1.2 million out of the parking garage reserve fund to repair issues, which includes about more than 60 lights.

As for the City’s residency requirements, City workers now must live only within the state of Kansas, rather than city limits.

The Council said it should help with filling open positions, but there are exceptions.

“Still within Kansas, not within the city, department heads in the county and the judges and city manager in the city. There is a five year review period on that so it’s got a sunset in it. So, it can be addressed again in five years but it can happen sooner of course,” said Councilwoman Karen Hiller.

Hiller said they will still need to make a final decision on whether to sell of any of the parking garages on a later date.

