State Treasurer looks into emergency aid as drought continues in Kansas

FILE - Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall...
FILE - Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall over the summer.(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As drought conditions persist in much of Kansas, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has started to look into emergency financial aid for those affected.

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the drought currently affecting farmers and communities in Western Kansas strikes close to his heart, having grown up on a farm himself.

As drought conditions continue to impact Kansans, Rogers said his office is exploring options for emergency financial aid for those being affected.

“Our farmers support us all by providing the food we need to survive,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said, “When conditions outside of our control make things difficult for these essential people in our communities, we must work to find ways to support them back.”

Rogers noted that drought conditions have gotten so burdensome that U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance is being offered. He said the USDA has issued several Primary Natural Disaster Area designations for counties in Kansas.

Rogers indicated that these designations allow counties access to federal support. He also said he is exploring how his office can help in the effort to provide relief to these areas.

“The impact this drought is having on Sorghum and Millet crops is going to have a domino effect,” said Treasurer Rogers. “Losing crops in the field to drought is going to create shortages farther down the chain.”

Rogers said he has started working with state officials and local leaders to find what emergency assistance can be provided to farmers and communities affected by the drought.

For more information on the USDA Kansas disaster programs, click HERE.

