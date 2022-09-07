Seniors, veterans learn about pension, senior living benefits at lecture event

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka senior living center hosted an event Wednesday to teach residents and area veterans more about Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

Interested residents attended a lecture event at the Legends Assisted Living Center, located at 1931 SW Arvonia Pl., to hear about the basics of the program, eligibility requirements, VA pensions, and the next steps families can take to give the best benefits for them.

The lecturer for the day was an elder law and VA benefits attorney, Scott Sexton, who helped families navigate their benefits and senior living plans for 15 years.

“Well, today I think we are just going to talk about the basics of what this program entails, what eligibility requirements are, and some of the basic steps a family can do to learn more about whether they can qualify in the first place or what other steps might be available for them to help pay for long term care,” according to Sexton.

Sexton also wanted to encourage families 65 or older to consider learning more about the VA benefits, the cost of assisted living, and explore their best course of action.

“I always encourage families to start by speaking with an attorney who is licensed, of course, here in the state of Kansas or in their jurisdiction to see what benefits or what long term care and estate planning techniques might be a good fit for them and their family,” said Sexton.

If you have any questions and would like to learn more about VA benefits, just go to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs website HERE.

