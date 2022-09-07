San Antonio man hospitalized after truck hits tree along Kansas highway

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A San Antonio man is recovering in a Geary Co. hospital after he lost control of his pickup and hit a tree along a Kansas highway.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activities Summary indicates that around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 57 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Kristopher Cortez, of San Antonio, Texas, had been headed north on Highway 77 when he lost control of his Chevy Avalanche and hit a tree.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Cortez sustained serious injuries and a passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Both were rushed to Geary Community Hospital.

