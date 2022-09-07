Retirees take note: Social security payments poised for a bump next year

Carl Carlson
Carl Carlson
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are starting to hear some amazing claims about the social security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.

Financial expert Carl Carlson, Founder & CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to discuss the expectations.

He said early estimates are the COLA will be in the 8 to 10 percent range. A final determination is expected by mid-October. Carlson says, if the predictions hold up, people could see an average $300 a month more in their checks.

Watch the video to learn how the determination is made, and what it could mean for future retirees.

