Retirees take note: Social security payments poised for a bump next year
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are starting to hear some amazing claims about the social security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.
Financial expert Carl Carlson, Founder & CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to discuss the expectations.
He said early estimates are the COLA will be in the 8 to 10 percent range. A final determination is expected by mid-October. Carlson says, if the predictions hold up, people could see an average $300 a month more in their checks.
