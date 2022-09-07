Residents voice concern over trash at East Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of an East Topeka apartment complex were voicing their concerns this week about a trash pile-up outside dumpsters in their parking lot.

A resident who didn’t want to go on camera told 13 NEWS on Tuesday that she was concerned over the amount of trash that was stacking up alongside large dumpsters in the parking lot of the Highland Park Townhomes, located in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview Avenue.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said Wednesday morning that local officials were aware of the problem.

“The City’s Property Maintenance Unit cited the property owner on August 30, and is working with management to resolve the issue,” Spiker said in an email to 13 NEWS. “Due to this being on private property, the City’s Community Engagement Division is not involved.”

Late Wednesday morning, 13 NEWS knocked on the door of the townhouse office in an attempt to get a comment about the situation.

Several people came out of the townhouse office -- which was closed on Wednesday -- and one person told 13 NEWS not to go onto the private property.

The individual said since the Highland Park Townhomes isn’t a “gated community,” people have been known to dump their trash at the property.

The individual also said that the Labor Day holiday on Monday was delaying the trash removal.

The person added that a company was on site late Wednesday morning to remove the trash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.