Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation

A warrant is served at a home near SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Sept. 7, 2022.
A warrant is served at a home near SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Sept. 7, 2022.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation.

The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7.

The Department noted that the warrant was connected to an active investigation, therefore it could give no more details.

However, the house is about two blocks away from two shootings that happened within the same week.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, officers found KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln as they responded to reports of gunshots in the area. Ivy was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, one person was brought to a local hospital with multiple gunshots. Officers said they later determined that this shooting had also happened in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln.

Corey Robinson, 20, of Topeka, was arrested for the Saturday shooting and was booked into jail on Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Theft of a Firearm.

Police have not confirmed that the warrant and the shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

