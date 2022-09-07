Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV

Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Gray News) - A 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died this week after she was hit by an SUV while on duty.

The Yuma Police Department reports Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 1 when a Toyota RAV4 struck her.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was driving the Toyota and hit Chavez while making a left turn.

Police said alcohol or speed didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Yuma police said the 70-year-old crossing guard was wearing a reflective vest. No children were injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 928-783-4421.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
FILE
ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Five teenagers and two adults have been either arrested or issued a Notice to Appear after a...
5 teens, 2 adults arrested, called to appear after burglary at JC business
13 News at Six
A Topeka senior living center hosted an event Wednesday to teach residents and area veterans...
Seniors, veterans learn about pension, senior living benefits at lecture event
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
People enjoying their lunch before the speaker
Manhattan Chamber of Commerce hosts the Manhattan Military Relations Committee