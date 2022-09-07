Manhattan Chamber of Commerce hosts the Manhattan Military Relations Committee

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce hosted the Manhattan Military Relations Committee at the Hilton Garden Inn to gather people to talk about building relationships.

The committee meets every first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon at various locations in Manhattan. The committee focuses on building and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships, facilitating communications, and coordinating activities among the Manhattan community and Fort Riley.

The main guest speaker was congressman Tracey Mann, as Fort Riley active duty soldiers and their family members, civilian employees and contractors, and the Manhattan community were in attendance for the luncheon.

Military Community Liaison, Janet Nichols, said that they have numerous military events at these luncheons and that it is a way to see if people want to join the military. ”Community relations is really important both for Manhattan and for Fort Riley and so we look for ways to mutually benefit both communities, were stronger together were better together so any way that I can help Manhattan and the Chamber of Commerce and Riley County interact with Fort Riley,” said Nichols.

Nichols also mentioned that she has a touch on it all to build Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division up along with Manhattan at the same time. She is constantly working with different groups to help out both sides. Next months guest speaker is going to be Ronald Harrison from the American Overseas Schools Historical Society.

