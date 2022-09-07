Man impersonating officer pulls over deputy

Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer pulled over an off-duty deputy. (KNCN via CNN Newsource)
By KCNC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KCNC) - Police in Colorado said a man impersonating an officer chose the wrong car to pull over on Saturday on I-76.

“We did have officers dispatched to the report of a police impersonator on I-76 heading westbound between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane,” Kylynn Delohery with Brighton Police Department said.

Police say Jose Flores Ortiz was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango and activated red and blue lights from a bar in his windshield to attempt to pull someone over.

The person he as trying to pull over was a real off-duty deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“It seemed a little strange to this off-duty deputy,” Delohery said. “Moments later, the Durango started to brake-check the off-duty deputy and forced him to the shoulder of the interstate.”

Police said Ortiz was wearing a security shirt and had a silver badge.

The off-duty deputy says the man “charged” his vehicle.

Fearing for his safety, the off-duty deputy pulled his firearm on the man and detained him.

“He was arrested on scene and booked into Adams County jail,” Delohery said.

He is charged with impersonating a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and prohibited use of a weapon, among other charges.

While the alleged impersonator chose the wrong car to pull over Saturday, the risk of officer impersonations is still out there.

“There are people who impersonate police officers, and it could have been definitely a dangerous situation,” Delohery said.

Police said if you ever find yourself in this situation, don’t pull over and put down your window for a vehicle you suspect is not law enforcement.

Instead, drive at a safe speed and turn your hazard lights on.

Call 911 to confirm if the person pulling you over is a member of law enforcement.

They also recommend familiarizing yourself with the vehicles of your local law enforcement agencies.

