Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled

FILE - Mainline Printing
FILE - Mainline Printing(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lawsuit that Mainline Printing Inc. brought against Kent Lindemuth, the owner of KDL, Inc., regarding his White Lakes Mall property has been settled.

According to court records, a hearing scheduled for today was canceled after the settlement was reached.

Attorneys for Mainline Printing, located at the north end of the White Lakes Mall property, filed a lawsuit in March 2021 against KDL, Inc., the development company owned by Lindemuth.

The legal action basically involved an interior wall of the Printing company being altered to become an exterior wall. Exact details on that issue haven’t been made public.

But Mainline argued that KDL had been in breach of the property agreement for years due to the lack of repairs or improvements made to the now demolished property.

Demolition of the former White Lakes mall began in early March 2020.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
FILE
ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found

Latest News

A warrant is served at a home near SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Sept. 7, 2022.
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Topeka Kennel Club to sniff out best area dogs at Fall Scent Work Trials
FILE
Auburn-Washburn opens applications for open Board of Education seat