Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lawsuit that Mainline Printing Inc. brought against Kent Lindemuth, the owner of KDL, Inc., regarding his White Lakes Mall property has been settled.

According to court records, a hearing scheduled for today was canceled after the settlement was reached.

Attorneys for Mainline Printing, located at the north end of the White Lakes Mall property, filed a lawsuit in March 2021 against KDL, Inc., the development company owned by Lindemuth.

The legal action basically involved an interior wall of the Printing company being altered to become an exterior wall. Exact details on that issue haven’t been made public.

But Mainline argued that KDL had been in breach of the property agreement for years due to the lack of repairs or improvements made to the now demolished property.

Demolition of the former White Lakes mall began in early March 2020.

