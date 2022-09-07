Learn the lingo! Sports analyst runs down key terms as sports wagering kicks off in Kansas

Jack Ross, aka "Fat Jack," appeared on Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mobile sports betting kicked off in Kansas last Friday, but the big kickoff is Sept. 8, with more of the state-owned casinos getting in on the in-person game just as the NFL season begins.

But before you go all-in, what do you need to know? Sports analyst Jack Ross, who goes by ‘Fat Jack’ on ESPN Radio and the new show ‘Beat the Odds’ soon to debut on WIBW-TV, visited with Eye on NE Kansas about some key terms and phrases.

His first piece of advice: know your limits. Watch the video to hear about odds, prop bets and more.

You can catch “Beat the Odds” at 12:35 a.m. Sundays on WIBW-TV.

