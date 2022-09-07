Learn the lingo! Sports analyst runs down key terms as sports wagering kicks off in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mobile sports betting kicked off in Kansas last Friday, but the big kickoff is Sept. 8, with more of the state-owned casinos getting in on the in-person game just as the NFL season begins.

But before you go all-in, what do you need to know? Sports analyst Jack Ross, who goes by ‘Fat Jack’ on ESPN Radio and the new show ‘Beat the Odds’ soon to debut on WIBW-TV, visited with Eye on NE Kansas about some key terms and phrases.

His first piece of advice: know your limits. Watch the video to hear about odds, prop bets and more.

You can catch “Beat the Odds” at 12:35 a.m. Sundays on WIBW-TV.

