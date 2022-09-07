KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.

KHP noted that the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

KHP said Troopers worked two fatal crashes not related to DUIs over the weekend.

Violations in 2022 seem to be on the rise compared to 2021:

Enforcement/Crash Data202020212022
DUI Arrests172534
Speed Citations 1162599796
Speed Warnings902455645
Safety Belt - Adult Citations1166289
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 121612
Safety Belt - Teen Citations836
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint - Citations 211223
Motorist Assists 985692646
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 000
DUI Related Fatalities 000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 002
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 002

