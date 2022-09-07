KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
KHP noted that the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
KHP said Troopers worked two fatal crashes not related to DUIs over the weekend.
Violations in 2022 seem to be on the rise compared to 2021:
|Enforcement/Crash Data
|2020
|2021
|2022
|DUI Arrests
|17
|25
|34
|Speed Citations
|1162
|599
|796
|Speed Warnings
|902
|455
|645
|Safety Belt - Adult Citations
|116
|62
|89
|Safety Belt - Adult Warnings
|12
|16
|12
|Safety Belt - Teen Citations
|8
|3
|6
|Safety Belt - Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint - Citations
|21
|12
|23
|Motorist Assists
|985
|692
|646
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|0
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|2
