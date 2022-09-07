KHP finds Manhattan woman’s stolen vehicle abandoned along I-70

FILE - Kansas Highway Patrol
FILE - Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen SUV out of Manhattan has been found by the Kansas Highway Patrol abandoned along I-70.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials were called to the 800 block of N 11th St. in Manhattan with reports of a vehicle theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 49-year-old woman reported that her 2003 GMC Yukon had been stolen by a 33-year-old man, costing her about $3,300.

RCPD noted that around 10:15 p.m .that day the vehicle was found by the Kansas Highway Patrol near mile marker 209 on I-70.

