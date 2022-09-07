KDHE issues Boil Water Advisory for City of Seneca

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system in Nemaha Co.

The KDHE noted that customers of the water system should take the following steps until further notice:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If tap water appears dirty, flush the lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces with immersion in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water for at least one minute.

Water for bathing does not usually need to be boiled. Supervision of children, however, is necessary so that water is not ingested. Those with severe cuts or rashes should consult with a doctor.

KDHE said the advisory took effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect until the conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The Department indicated that officials issued the advisory due to a line break which resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity that can rescind the order after testing at a certified laboratory.

