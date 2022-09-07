Kansas to receive nearly $10 million as part of settlement with JUUL Labs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is expected to receive close to $10 as part of a multistate agreement with JUUL Labs, resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Tuesday.

Schmidt said the settlement would force JUUL to comply with strict terms limiting their marketing and sales practices. Kansas is expected to receive $9.8 million as part of the $438.5 million settlement between JUUL and 34 states. The money will be paid out over six to 10 years. States are currently finalizing and executing the settlement documents, which should be completed in approximately three to four weeks.

The multistate investigation revealed that JUUL became a dominant player in the vaping market by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to buy and unhealthy to use. The investigation also found the company relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements that used young and trendy-looking models, social media posts, and free samples. The investigation further revealed that JUUL’s original packaging was misleading in that it did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine and implied that it contained a lower concentration of nicotine than it actually did. Consumers were also misled to believe that consuming one JUUL pod was the equivalent of smoking one pack of combustible cigarettes.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from specific marketing practices that target youth, as well as establishing stricter age verification controls on websites, direct-to-consumer advertising, and free samples. The agreement also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including where the product may be displayed/accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.

