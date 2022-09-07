Hop aboard a “blues cruise” to support kids in foster care

Blues, Brews & Bites is 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Ward Meade Park in Topeka
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hop aboard and get ready to set sail for some fun on this ‘blues cruise!’

This year’s Blues, Brews & Bites festival benefiting TFI is heading to sea for its theme.

The adults-only event takes place from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Ward Meade Park in Topeka. People will enjoy live bands, beverages, food and fun.

Tickets are available at tfifamily.org or at the door. VIP tickets are $75, with general admission cost $30. Discounts will be offered to all 9/11 responders, military and first responders.

Sheila Kearney and Suki Blakely visited Eye on NE Kansas to give details about the event and the cause.

